UPDATE: Delays at Oslo Central Station expected to last all of Wednesday

A fault on a track between the National Theater and Oslo Central is affecting a number of lines, and the issue won't be rectified until the early hours of Thursday morning. Travellers have been asked to check how delays will affect their journeys.

"Some trains will arrive as they should, others will be more delayed. I recommend travellers check websites, apps and travel information available online. Information will be provided continuously," Bane Nor press officer Harry Korslund said.

The issues affect the R14, FLY1, RE10, R13, R12, F4, F5, RE11, L1, FLY2 and L2 lines. Among the services affected are the Oslo Airport Express Train and Bergen Line. You can see a full overview of the lines affected here.

On Wednesday afternoon, Bane Nor said that the issue isn't as bad as it initially feared and trains had begun to run similar to normal. Several trains have been cancelled to ease traffic through the Oslo tunnel, and rush hour could see more delays though.

Travellers can click the links to check the status of services from Vy, Flytoget, Go-Ahead and SJ Norge.

By law, passengers can claim a 25 percent refund on the ticket prices if they arrive at their stop more than 60 minutes late or 50 percent when at least 120 minutes late.

You will be entitled to a refund even if you have yet to incur any extra expenses due to the issue and if you are rebooked onto another train or taken by a replacement bus service.

Additionally, as long as there isn't a strike or extreme weather event causing the delay (or something deemed beyond the control of Bane Nor, which operates rail infrastructure), you can also request to have any additional expenses covered in relation to the delay.

This can be done in cases when the train company has been unable to fund alternative transport. You will need to keep the receipts of these expenses, and they must be within reasonable limits.