Today in Norway: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Airline Norwegian gets passenger boost

Some 1.5 million passengers flew with low cost airline Norwegian last month, up 60 percent from March 2022. The company’s aircraft were 81 percent full on average, it said in a statement.

“March has been a very solid month for Norwegian. The month marks the transition to the summer flight timetable in which we increase our capacity markedly,” CEO Geir Karlsen said according to news wire NTB.

The airline had 67 aircraft in operation in March and had a low cancellation rate, with 99.2 percent of scheduled flights taking place.

Inflation up between February and March

Inflation – the price of consumer goods compared with one year ago – stood at 6.5 percent in March, new data from Statistics Norway show.

Prices were 0.8 percent higher in March than they were in February, going against the general trend of falling inflation in recent months.

The cost of cars, electricity, rent and restaurant prices are among sectors keeping the overall inflation rate up, Statistics Norway section manager Espen Kristiansen said in a press statement. Energy prices increased more between February and March this year than was the case in 2022.

Food and non-alcoholic drinks fell in price by 1.7 percent between February and March, however.

“Several low-price chain stores have locked their prices and several actors reported a large-scale special offer war ahead of the Easter holiday. That probably explains a lot of the falls in price,” Kristiansen said.

Norwegian bear population grows

The number of brown bears in Norway was up last year and at its highest level since DNA-based monitoring began in 2009, science journal Forskning.no reports.

Some 175 different brown bears were confirmed as being in the Norwegian wild, but the total remains under a national target of limiting them to 13 litters.

The number of bears was 15 higher than in 2021.

The Norwegian Environment Agency (Miljødirektoratet) is to assess whether bear and wolf populations should be reduce to protect ecosystems, broadcaster NRK writes.

Police hand out speeding tickets on Easter Monday

Speed checks across Norway on Easter Monday resulted in a considerable number of fines to motorists, NTB reports.

Over 160 fines were given to drivers in the Trøndelag, Møre og Romsdal, Vest and Sørvest police districts.

Some 109 penalties were issued in the latter two districts alone with two drivers also seeing their licenses seized, according to the report.