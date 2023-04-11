Norwegian police interview dozens after van driven into pedestrians

Advertisement

A man in his thirties was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday April 9th.

The suspect drove a van onto a pavement in the town, which is located around 120 kilometres northeast of Trondheim. One person, later named as 21-year-old soldier Sigve Bremset, was killed in the incident and two others were also hit by the vehicle.

Advertisement

The driver left the scene of the incident but was arrested shortly afterwards.

Around 30 potential witnesses were interviewed on Monday as police try to put together a picture of who was where in the centre of the town at the moment the van was driven on to the pavement, broadcaster NRK reports.

Security footage from stores in the area will also be used in the investigation, while police have asked for owners of dashboard cameras who were in the area between midnight and 2am to get in contact.

“The police are working on collecting other camera footage and ensuring review of other digital evidence,” a statement read according to NRK.

The victim, who was in the town to visit family for Easter, was “highly active in sport and outdoor life and had a big group of friends in many circles,” his family said in a statement that was released on Monday evening. He “had a natural care for those around him and was a cool uncle to six nephews,” they said.

The 30-year-old suspect was held in police custody for two weeks following an initial hearing at Trøndelag district court on Monday. He is suspected of manslaughter and reckless driving and is reported to have accepted both charges.

“He regrets what he did and doesn’t remember much from the incident,” his defence lawyer Anne Marstrand-Berg said according to NRK.

He has previous convictions for violence and sabotage of the train station at Steinkjer, NRK reports. Local police were aware of the man due to his history, which also includes threatening behaviour, and had "routinely" informed national security service PST about him, the broadcaster writes.