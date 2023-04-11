Norway’s inflation up despite recent drop in food prices

Advertisement

Inflation – the price of consumer goods compared with one year ago – stood at 6.5 percent in March, according to a new consumer price index from Statistics Norway.

Prices were 0.8 percent higher in March than they were in February, going against the general trend of falling inflation in recent months. The inflation rate in February was 6.3 percent, o.2 percent lower than in March.

The cost of cars, electricity, rent and restaurant prices are among sectors keeping the overall inflation rate up, Statistics Norway section manager Espen Kristiansen said in a press statement.

“There are still many different groups of goods and services which are contributing significantly to high rates of price increase. In addition to the price of food, the price of cars, electricity, rent and restaurant services are keeping price growth,” he said.

Food and non-alcoholic drinks fell in price by 1.7 percent between February and March, however.

“Several low-price chain stores have locked their prices and several actors reported a large-scale special offer war ahead of the Easter holiday. That probably explains a lot of the falls in price,” Kristiansen said.

Energy prices increased more between February and March this year than was the case between February and March in 2022, meanwhile.

This is a major contributor to a high figure for inflation, because it pushes up the overall average price index for consumer goods when comparing prices 12 months apart.

And despite lower food prices in March compared to February – a normal phenomenon around Easter – food and drink are still a lot more expensive than they were 12 months ago.

“From March 2022 until March 2023, the price of food and non-alcoholic drinks has increased by 8.6 percent,” Kristiansen said.

