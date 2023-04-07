Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Wagner military group defector Andrej Medvedev arrested in Sweden

Wagner deserter Andrej Medvedev was arrested on a shopping trip to Sweden, according to Vladimir Osetshkin, an activist in France who helped Medvedev escape to Norway, Norwegian Broadcasting (NRK) reports.

Medvedev was arrested when he travelled from Norway to Sweden to buy cheap cigarettes, Oseshkin wrote on his Facebook page.

According to Osetshkin, Medvedev took the bus to Gothenburg.

"Andrej claims he did not know that he could not leave Norway before the case of political asylum was processed," Osetshkin added.

According to the activist, Medvedev has been placed in a prison in Gothenburg.

NRK: Sisters accused of terrorism taken out of Syria camp by American helicopter

A US helicopter took the two Bærum sisters accused of terrorism out of a camp in northern Syria.

Rubel Bahho from the Kurdish self-governing authority told Norwegian Broadcasting (NRK) that the two sisters and their three children were first transported from the al-Roj camp to an American military base near the border with Iraq.

From there, they were flown out together with the Norwegian delegation in an American military helicopter to Arbil in northern Iraq.

"We received evacuation help from the coalition led by the United States following an inquiry from the self-governing authorities," Bahho noted.

When the sisters landed in Oslo at the end of March, Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt thanked the United States without going into detail.

The Netherlands considering sales ban for Norwegian electric car chargers

The Dutch authorities have notified Easee that the country is considering following Sweden and stopping the sale of the Stavanger company's electric car charger.

Creative director Tommy Ellingsen at Easee told the newspaper Stavanger Aftenblad that the Dutch are considering following the move of Swedish Elsäkerhetsverket, which has banned sales.

"We understand the message to mean that the Netherlands has issued a notice of a sales ban and that we have been given a deadline of April 18th to respond," Ellingsen told the newspaper.

Sweden has already banned sales because they believe the charger is not designed in line with current regulations. However, they have not banned their use.

For the time being, no sales ban has been introduced in Norway, but the Norwegian Communications Authority (Nkom) is now conducting its own review of the Easee case.

Person found dead in search operation in Bømlo, Vestland

A missing person was found dead in a search operation in Bømlo in Vestland on Thursday evening.

Volunteer search teams found the man at 9 pm, police operations manager Irene Ragnhildstveit stated in a press release.

There are no suspicions of criminal offences in the case.

The man in his 60s was reported missing on Wednesday evening.