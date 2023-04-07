Ice warning: Red Cross offers advice for Easter travel in Norway

Advertisement

On Thursday, a woman died after falling through the ice in Sarpsborg, and another woman was sent to the hospital after falling through the ice at Grimstadvatnet in Møre og Romsdal.

Now, the Red Cross is asking people to be particularly careful when traversing the ice during the Easter holidays.

“Much of the ice is still safe, but we ask everyone to be very careful when travelling on ice in the lowlands of eastern, southern, and western Norway. There can be unsafe conditions there.

“Without a good knowledge of local ice conditions, one should avoid moving on the ice,” Sølve Kiviranta of the Red Cross Search and Rescue Corps stated in a press release.

In the past 24 hours, the Search and Rescue Corps participated in 17 missions and treated 53 injuries. So far this Easter, the Norwegian Red Cross has participated in 171 missions and treated 271 injuries.