Where in Norway will get the best weather over Easter?

On Thursday morning, many Oslo locals woke up to snow. However, that will probably be the last of the snow in eastern Norway during these Easter holidays.

"The weather looks quite promising for the coming days," an on-duty meteorologist at the Meteorological Institute, Magnus Haukeland, told the Norwegian news bureau NTB on Thursday.

"There are some showers expected in North-West Norway, but otherwise, there is a lot of nice weather in the rest of the country," he added, commenting on the weather on Maundy Thursday.

Further north in the country, including Tromsø, some precipitation is also expected.

"There will be some rain, but the temperature is only three degrees, so you won't have to go very far up in terms of altitude before you get snow there too.

Good conditions for boat cleaning

In the coming days, it looks like the weather will be good in southern Norway.

"There is a lot of good weather ahead. In southern Norway, it is indicated that the temperature will be 10 degrees, which will be good conditions for those who intend to polish their boat at Easter," Haukeland pointed out.

However, he believes western Norway is most likely to have the best overall weather this Easter.

"In addition to getting a lot of sunny weather, they will escape the rain on Thursday," he concluded.