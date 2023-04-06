Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

President Putin comments on relations with Norway

Russia's relationship with Norway has now been reduced to a minimum, which is hardly in the interests of those countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

According to the Russian news agency Ria, Putin made the statement in a speech to new foreign ambassadors.

"Today, bilateral contacts between Russia and Norway have been reduced to a minimum. Dialogue on important international and regional issues has been frozen. That includes questions about the Arctic, which is important to both countries. This situation is unlikely to meet the interests of our two peoples," Putin said.

The Russian President recalled that the relationship with Norway over many years "was formed in a constructive spirit." He also pointed out that a thousand Soviet soldiers helped liberate northern Norway from the Nazis in 1944.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre responded that relations between the two countries had been reduced to a minimum due to Russia's actions.

"Interaction between Norway and Russia is reduced to a minimum because Russia is waging a full-scale war of aggression against neighbouring Ukraine. In other words, it is Russia's responsibility," he told the Norwegian news bureau NTB.

Easter weather forecast

The Easter weather is likely to be very volatile in most of the country. Still, most people will get at least some sun during the Easter holidays, according to the Meteorological Institute.

"Everyone will get the chance to enjoy some nice days," on-duty meteorologist Unni Nilssen said.

Southern Norway and eastern Norway, where spring has started with several warm days recently, can expect snowy weather on Maundy Thursday. And there will probably be quite a lot of snow in some places.

"Telemark and Indre Østfold can expect the most snow, up to ten centimetres," Nilssen noted.

On Good Friday, it will probably be sunny and, at most, people should expect up to 10 degrees in the south and east - before it gets even hotter at the weekend.

Western Norway and Trøndelag can also expect nice temperatures, much like in eastern Norway. There is a possibility of rain, but it probably won't arrive until Monday.

Northern Norway will also get some shifting weather.

"At first, it will be fine for a couple of days. Then they get a period of rainfall for a couple of days before it gets nice again afterwards," Nilssen said.

Restructuring: Scandinavian Airlines starts looking for capital

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) announced on Thursday that the company is moving to the next step within the SAS Forward plan, including the search for capital for restructuring SAS.

"Potential investors can submit bids to, in a leading role or together with other investors, acquire shares in a reconstructed SAS", the company announced.

"Through the process of capital acquisition that we are starting today, we are taking an important step forward in SAS Forward, in a transformation plan that aims to strengthen our financial position, secure long-term competitiveness, and consolidate our position as Scandinavia's leading airline," CEO Anko Van der Werff said.

SAS is in a so-called Chapter 11 process, which involves bankruptcy protection. In connection with this, the company will go to the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York on Thursday to obtain approval for the procedure that will govern the capitalization process.

SAS has previously announced that the company plans to raise at least SEK 9.5 billion in new capital.

New avalanche warnings in the Troms area

On Thursday, mild weather is expected in the northern parts of the country, and the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) is now sending out new warnings about significant avalanche danger in Troms.

The warnings apply to Nord-Troms, Indre Troms, Sør-Troms, Lyngen, and Tromsø. The danger of avalanches on Maundy Thursday was set to level 3 – which signifies significant risk.

"Be especially careful in steep south- and east-facing terrain," the NVE warned on varsom.no.

In Svalbard, too, an avalanche danger warning has been issued – and it applies until the weekend. The Governor of Svalbard has introduced a travel ban in an area of ​​Svalbard due to the significant risk of avalanches.