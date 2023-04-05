Which cities in Norway are seeing the steepest rent increases?

Advertisement

The cost of renting in Norway is around 11,497 kroner per month, according to the latest figures from the Rent Index by the rental agency Husleie.

This is an increase of 6.59 percent compared to the first quarter of 2022. However, many of the most significant rent rises have been seen in Norway’s biggest cities.

Oslo is still the most expensive place in Norway to rent, with it costing an average of 14,857 per month for tenants to live in the capital. This is an increase of 8.9 percent compared to 2022.

Trondheim saw the biggest rent increase over the past year, increasing prices by 9.1 percent. This means that the average cost of renting somewhere in Trondheim is 11,789 kroner a month.

Bergen was the only big city with a yearly rent increase lower than the national average. Nevertheless, prices rose by 5.9 percent to 11,509 kroner per month to rent a place.

While Stavanger and Sandnes saw rises of 7.1 percent, rent there still remained below the national average. The cost of renting in Stavanger and Sandnes cost 10,681 per month.

The figures were a sign that rental figures weren’t seeing the same dip as the property prices, Kjetil J. Olsen from Husleie said of the figures.

“In a time of repeated interest rate increases and inflation, we see that the housing market is falling. In the rental market, however, the situation is exactly the opposite. The landlords who use our platform report strong demand,” he said.

The reason for the increase was to do with increased demand in the market and increased tax on second homes, making renting out second homes less attractive.