Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Smaller municipalities struggle to attract highly educated people

A new report carried out for Akademikerne has found small municipalities struggle to attract people with a high degree of education.

"Highly educated people are keen to have work tasks where they can use their subject and that they are part of a stimulating and developing environment. Most apply to the private sector in the cities, while municipalities, especially the small ones, fall short in the battle for skilled labour," Lise Lyngsnes Randeberg from Akademikerne said.

In order to attract people with a high education background, municipalities would need to facilitate the career development of these individuals to a greater extent.

Record breaking month for Seafood

March was a record-breaking month for Norwegian fish exports, with the first quarter also seeing an increase of 22 percent compared to the year before.

"Norwegian seafood exports have left behind a historically strong quarter in terms of value. A significantly weaker Norwegian krone and price growth in the markets for species such as salmon, cod, trout, pollock and herring are the main explanation for the growth," Christian Chramer, CEO of Norway's Seafood Council, said.

High energy prices in Norway over Easter

High consumption and a dip in the weather will see energy prices spike in southern Norway over the Easter break.

Temperatures in the Nordic region will be around three percent lower than what is normal for the time of year, energy news site Europower writes.

Electricity will be the most expensive during the morning hours in southern Norway. The electricity price will be 1.93 kroner per kilowatt hour.

Northern Norway will have the cheapest energy in the country at 33 øre per kilowatt hour. Energy in Central Norway will be slightly higher at 41 øre per kilowatt hour.

Norway with new sanctions against Russia

Norway has joined the EU's tenth round of sanctions against Russia and Vladimir Putin in the wake of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

A total of 1,678 names have now been entered on the sanctions list. Among the new measures are new obligations to report in order to be able to comply with financial sanctions.

In addition, it includes new export restrictions on equipment and technology that the Russian military can benefit from, as well as some other goods and a ban on offering storage capacity for natural gas.

"We must maintain the pressure on the Russian government and its supporters. The sanctions hit Russia financially and prevented important inputs from reaching the Russian war industry. Norway stands with Europe and has given up on all the EU's sanctions packages. We support and stand in solidarity with the Ukrainians' struggle for freedom," Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anniken Huitfeldt said.