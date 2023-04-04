How to avoid the worst Easter traffic in Norway

Advertisement

For many Norwegians, Easter is closely associated with travel – especially road trips that often involve trips to the cabin or visiting family.

Each year, Norwegian media are full of reports on Easter traffic jams and long queues, and this year is unlikely to be an exception.

The traffic is expected to be the most intense on Wednesday, April 5th.

However, there are some things you can do to avoid the worst traffic and beat the crowds.

Advertisement

What do the statistics say?

If you're travelling for Easter and want to avoid heavy traffic, you should leave very early in the morning or late at night.

An analysis by the insurance company Fremtind shows that – historically speaking – drivers who're able to do so should avoid getting on the road between 9am and 3pm on Wednesday.

The traffic is likely to start easing up in the late afternoon.

On the other hand, Good Friday and Holy Saturday are the holiday days with the least expected traffic, according to 2021-2022 data from toll crossings.

Advice for EV owners

If you drive an electric vehicle, try to avoid travelling the Wednesday before Maundy Thursday if you want to skip the charging queue.

According to the charging app Elton, the demand for rapid chargers is more than twice as high on Wednesday than on an average day the week before.

The situation is unlikely to be any better on Tuesday.

Advertisement

"Many people try to beat the worst traffic by driving on Tuesday, but last year there was 80 percent more traffic on the most used rapid chargers on Tuesday in the Easter week compared to a normal day," Jørgen Elton Nilsen, a manager at Elton, warned in a press release.

"The alternative? Drive out early on Maundy Thursday," he recommends.

You can find a map of all the charging stations in Norway here.

Advertisement

Information about traffic issues

Remember to check the weather forecast and traffic conditions ahead of your Easter trip.

You can find more information about roadworks and temporary traffic control measures such as closures, traffic accidents, storms, slides and floods in your area on the webpage of the Norwegian Public Roads Administration (in Norwegian, here).