What will the weather be like in Norway for Easter week?

People looking forward to snow activities during the Easter holidays in Norway this year can rejoice – according to the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE), there is currently more snow than usual for this time of year in many places in eastern Norway, northwest Norway, and Trøndelag.

"According to the snow maps at SeNorge, we'd have to go back to 2018 to find a winter comparable to this one when it comes to the abundance of snow in eastern Norway," Heidi Bache Stranden at the NVE stated in a recent press release.

The snow maps show that there is - on average – more than one meter of snow at 500 meters above sea level in southern and eastern Norway.

"For those who live near Oslo and want a short-distance ski trip at Easter, there is enough snow for nice ski trips in several areas north and west of Oslo," Stranden added.

No surprises in western Norway

In the mountains of western Norway, the conditions will be pretty standard for early April, with an average of 1.3 meters of snow at 500 meters above sea level in several of the counties.

At the NVE's measuring station Myrkdalen outside Voss, which is known as a snowy place, 1.7 meters of snow was measured last week.

Northern Norway can also look forward to a snowy Easter.

"If Easter had come three or four weeks ago, it would have been a gloomy skiing affair in many places in the northernmost counties," Stranden said.

In recent weeks, however, there has been a good deal of snow, and as of last week, there is more snow than normal along the coast of Nordland and Troms, and roughly typical snow conditions elsewhere.

Best weather in Trøndaleg

Central Norway will get some of the best Easter weather, according to a forecast from Norwegian news wire NTB.

"If I had to choose, based on today's forecast, I would choose to travel to Trondheim, they get nice conditions and a lot of good weather. In central Norway, it generally looks like there could be a lot of usable weather during Easter," Gunnar Noer at the Meteorological Institute told NTB.

Furthermore, sunshine could and mild weather for the time of the year could be expected over much of Norway. Below you can see a forecast tweeted by Meteorologene.

Starter du påskeuka i Sør-Norge? 🐣 Her blir det en grå start på uka, med nedbør nord for Trondheimsfjorden, og skyer stort sett over hele fjøla ☁️☁️ Men fra tirsdag klarner det opp og det blir sol de fleste steder 😎🌤️

...minusgradene finner du i fjellet 🌡️⛰️ pic.twitter.com/CGBO2iZYiw — Meteorologene (@Meteorologene) April 3, 2023

Weather changes and avalanche danger in the north

At the same time, the Norwegian Public Roads Administration warns that a change in weather has been reported for later in the week when many people will get into their cars to go on an Easter trip.

"There can be challenging driving conditions on the roads with a lot of rainfall, wind, and snow drifts in the period from Thursday to Saturday morning.

"Mountain crossings and other exposed road sections may be closed, or convoy driving may be introduced at short notice," section manager Siril Veiåker Nilsen at the Norwegian Traffic Center said.

On Friday, four people died in a series of landslides on Reinøya in Karlsøy, in Lyngen, in Nordreisa, and in Manndalen in Kåfjord Municipality. Two of the dead were foreign ski tourists.

As of Monday morning, the danger warning for avalanches is still valid in several parts of northern Norway. The biggest avalanches have taken place in Troms, and there is an orange avalanche danger warning out for the entire region, as well as for Western Finnmark and northern parts of Nordland County.

"There are small local differences, but overall the situation is quite similar. If people are interested in hiking in northern Norway, they should avoid avalanche terrain. We recommend that you familiarise yourself with the avalanche forecasts in your area at varsom.no," Håvard Toft at the NVE told the Norwegian news bureau NTB.

Toft added that avalanches could easily be triggered by tourists travelling in the mountains.