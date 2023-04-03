Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Avalanches in the Troms area

On Friday, four people died after a series of landslides at Reinøya in Karlsøy, in Lyngen, in Nordreisa, and in Manndalen in Kåfjord Municipality. Two of the dead were foreign ski tourists.

There is a notable need to inform tourists about safe travel in the mountains, according to the Norwegian Trekking Association (DNT) and the Red Cross.

The two organisations are now joining forces to familiarise foreign Easter tourists with the Norwegian Mountain Code.

"The Mountain Code is the starting point for safe and good trips. It is important to know it, and it is important to use it. This applies to both Norwegian tourists and visitors from other countries," general secretary Dag Terje Solvang of the Norwegian Tourist Association said.

On April 3rd, the DNT and the Red Cross will hand out the Mountain Code rules in English, German, and French at Oslo S.

Norway has no defence against Russia's missiles, experts warn

Norway does not have air defences that can stop missiles of the kind that Russia uses in Ukraine. The defence air bases with the expensive F-35 aircraft can quickly be put out of action in a war.

Now, experts are sounding the alarm. The Armed Forces want more long-range air defences and believe it is important to get them in place quickly.

The war in Ukraine has made the vulnerabilities in the Norwegian defence clear, the Norwegian news bureau NTB reports.

Norway previously had air defences against short-, medium-, and long-range missiles.

Now, only Nasams, a medium-range system, defends the Evenes fighter jet base.

Illegal adoptions in the news

The NGO Adopsjon i endring wants the Norwegian authorities to set up a crisis team for adoptees who were victims of illegal adoptions. The centre reports a tripling of inquiries from adoptees.

According to the newspaper VG, the increase comes after several cases of illegal adoptions became known in the media.

"There are adoptees who wonder whether their adoption story may be false, who need help to find out whether their adoption is illegal, or who need help with an interpreter or assistance for a return trip to the country of origin," Diana Fynbo of the Adopsjon i endrin stated.

According to the organisation, there are also inquiries from adoptive parents who want to know what they can do to support their child or need advice.

Since the end of the 1960s, more than 20,000 children have been adopted from abroad to Norway. But in the last 10-15 years, the number of foreign adoptions has fallen significantly.

Survey: 45 percent of electric car owners in Norway disappointed by EV range

Norwegians are frustrated by the winter range of their electric cars. Several organisations believe that retailers must put forward more thorough information.

"Until the European Union (EU) completes a standard for measuring winter range, the authorities should require marketing to include - at least - information about the reduction in range in the cold," senior legal advisor at the Norwegian Consumer Council Thomas Iversen told the newspaper Nationen.

The Consumer Council reacted to insufficient information about the real range of electric cars in the winter.

A recent survey by the Norwegian Automobile Federation (NAF) showed that 45 percent of electric car owners in the country are disappointed and frustrated by range issues.

"It is too high of a figure, and we believe that this figure is due to the dealers not providing enough information," NAF press manager Ingunn Handagard said.