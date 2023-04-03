The best things to do in Bergen in the Spring

Advertisement

When Spring arrives, there's a special energy in the air in Bergen's streets, parks, and cafes. After months of rain, snow, and low temperatures, it's like a burst of energy beams through the entire city.

The parks (such as Nygårdsparken and Nordnessparken) start filling up with people, hikers swarm to the mountains surrounding the area, some cafes start putting out outdoor seating, and an energetic buzz envelops the city centre.

Furthermore, many savvy tourists who want to beat the crowds and avoid peak tourist season can be seen roaming the Old Town and browsing souvenirs in the numerous Bryggen shops (which often offer seasonal discounts at this time of year).

Make your way to the top of Mount Fløyen – on foot

Taking the funicular from the city centre to the top of Mount Fløyen is always a great idea – regardless of the season. However, as Spring comes around and the weather starts to improve, you should definitely try and complete the hike up Fløyen on foot.

The walk will likely take you between an hour and an hour and a half (if you're not an avid hiker, that is – some manage to do it in under 45 minutes).

The route in itself is well-marked and beginner-friendly; just make sure to dress accordingly, pack some water, and don't forget to put on sunscreen (a rookie mistake).

After the hike, treat yourself to some coffee or a sandwich/hotdog at the top of the mountain while you enjoy the surrounding views.

If you need more of a challenge, you can continue exploring Fløyen, its forests, and well-kept trails to your heart's content (or until the sun sets).

A park picnic in the city centre

As soon as the locals pick up the scent of Spring in the air, Bergen's numerous parks start to fill up with people.

There are numerous green areas close to the centre. If you make your way to Festplassen, the square overlooking Bergen's central lake and fountain, you'll likely spot great places to sit down in the grass and enjoy some pre-made snacks and coffee.

The City Park (Byparken) is a stone's throw away from Festplassen, so you can also try your luck there if the grassy areas surrounding the central lake look crowded.

As for the food – anything goes.

You'll often see younger locals enjoying sushi and pizza, but a lot of people will also bring baskets with homemade sandwiches, thermos bottles filled with tea, and various sweets, so feel free to do whatever feels right.

Explore the Old Town while eating a traditional hotdog

The world-famous Bryggen wharf, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is Bergen's most popular tourist attraction year-round. Still, it is a special treat to admire the old wooden houses in the Spring sun.

If you're feeling peckish, you have to visit a Bergen hotdog institution nearby – the Trekroneren hotdog stand.

Founded more than 70 years ago, Trekroneren offers one of the largest sausage selections in the country.

In 1946 - when it started doing business - the hotdogs cost three kroner a piece (hence the name, as tre kroner means three crowns in Norwegian).

Since then, the prices have gone up significantly (expect to pay between 60 and 100 kroner per dog), and the Trekroneren is considered an essential part of Bergen's street food offer. So, don't be surprised if there's a small line in front of the stall.

In any case, grabbing a dog at Trekroneren (I prefer the one filled with cheese, but they offer several dozen options) and enjoying a quick meal while walking down the harbour is a great way to spend an afternoon.

Visit the Bergen Botanical Garden

Spring is a great time to visit Bergen's Botanical Garden, as the plans really come to life and show off their colours.

The plants you'll see are used in teaching, research, conservation, dissemination, and recreation, and – especially if it's your first visit – you'll likely be in for a surprise.

The Botanical Garden hosts a variety of rare and unique plans for all corners of the world, so many people get to see at least one or two plants they have never seen before.

It's located south of the city centre on Milde – you can easily reach it by combining a short light rail (Bybanen) trip and a bus ride.

Just take the Bybanen from the city centre to Birkelandskiftet, and then take bus number 53. The last stop, Milde snuplass (Bergen), is close to the botanical garden.

Grab a cup of coffee outside

There are numerous opportunities to enjoy a coffee (or beer?) at Bergen's cafes and bars come springtime, and locals tend to make good use of them after work or on weekends.

A great café/bistro that I can recommend in the centre is Plassen, located in Tårnplassen 1. They have both excellent coffee and a variety of tasty brunch options. They're very popular, though, so you'll need to get there a bit early to grab a spot outside.

Dromedar is another spot with good coffee and outside seating options – just make sure to go to the one at Vestre Torggaten 1 (there are two Dromedar's in the centre, and while both serve great coffee, only one has tables placed outside).

If you're not keen on sitting and soaking up the sun, you can always take your coffee to go and wander Bergen's charming street and alleys in the vicinity of the city centre.