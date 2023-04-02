Sunny skies ahead: Eastern Norway's Easter forecast looking bright

Advertisement

"The northernmost part of the country fares the worst when it comes to the Easter holidays. The best weather is expected in the east – where there is little chance of precipitation and the greatest chance of sunny weather. The other parts (of Norway) will get a bit of everything," meteorologist Per Egil Haga at the Meteorological Institute told the newspaper Dagbladet.

Over the course of the week, temperatures will rise in large parts of southern Norway, and the thermometer may show double-digit temperatures in some places.

"When it comes to the weekend, it seems that the high pressure in the south will strengthen, and there will be a light cloud cover and higher temperatures. It also looks like there will be some sun… which means that we will perhaps approach 12–13 degrees Celsius," Haga added.

Further north, next week will be characterised by grey weather, and Maundy Thursday and Good Friday may bring stormy weather in some places.

"There are slightly better prospects for Nordland, but in Troms og Finnmark, the grey weather may continue through the last part of Easter," the meteorologist concluded.