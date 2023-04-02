Avalanche concerns: Lyngen mayor worried about tourists heading up the mountains

Advertisement

"The current status is that I am receiving reports from Lyngen that there is a very large amount of tourists moving up the mountains now, also in areas prone to avalanches," the mayor told the news bureau NTB.

He says the weather is wonderful.

"It's like walking into a painting. That increases the risk of some people taking slightly unnecessary risks," he says.

During the weekend, four people died in several avalanche accidents in the area.

Mayor Johnsen wants a national warning service for avalanches to be put in place, and he will raise the issue with the three ministers who will visit on Sunday to be briefed on the avalanche accidents.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre told Norwegian Broadcasting (NRK) that he would review the national warning routines.