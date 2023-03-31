Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Norwegian public opposed to EU

Opposition to EU membership is still strong within Norway, according to a survey carried out by public broadcaster NRK.

Some 52 percent who responded to the survey said they would vote against membership if a referendum were held today, while just 27 would vote in favour of joining the European bloc. The remaining 21 percent said they would abstain from voting.

When only including those who said they would vote, the referendum result would end with 66.2 percent voting no.

Norwegian police make record-breaking seizure

Norwegian police made their largest-ever cocaine seizure at a fruit warehouse following a tip-off from Germany.

Advertisement

Some 800 kilograms have been seized, but nobody has been arrested as part of the seizure yet. Police in Oslo say the arrest was made earlier this week.

The cocaine has a street value of around 800 million kroner. The tip-off from Germany came after police there seized a similar-sized stash and found out about the delivery of a shipment to Norway.

Police announced the seizure so that the intended recipients did not seek out the shipment believing it had been stolen.

The previous largest seizure of cocaine was 153 kilograms in Mo I Rana in 2015.

Governing parties are more popular locally than nationally

Norway’s governing parties are performing much stronger locally than they are nationally, new polling has found.

The Labour Party is performing 6.7 percentage points better locally than nationally, while the Centre Party is doing five percentage points better than they would in a general election, a poll carried out for NRK and Aftenposten show.

Ski centres anticipate a busy Easter

Good conditions for skiing are expected over the Easter holidays in Norway, and resorts are expecting one of their busiest years ever.

“Right now, it looks like we will have the Easter of all time in Narvikfjellet, with glorious weather and perfect snow conditions,” Jim Ove Johansen, the general manager of Narvikfjellet, said.

Plenty of snow in the mountains this winter, and cold temperatures will ensure good conditions at Hafjell and Kvitfjell.

Easter is typically one of the busiest times of the season at ski resorts, but previous years have seen less snowfall than typical.

Both alpine and cross-country skiing are incredibly popular during Easter, when many Norwegians migrate to mountain cabins.