Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Norwegians believe that private healthcare is necessary

According to a new survey, a growing number of Norwegians do not think the current healthcare system will be able to meet society’s needs in the future without the private sector.

The survey was carried out by Kantar on behalf of the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise, and more than three quarters who responded to the survey said that it was okay for private health actors to deliver publicly funded health and care services in Norway.

Just under 60 percent said they were unsure if the public health system had enough capacity to meet the public’s health needs without the existence of private sector service providers.

The government will allow employees to receive holiday pay in the first year of employment

The Norwegian government will give into the ESA’s demands and will amend the holiday pay act so that everyone can receive four weeks’ holiday pay in the first year of employment.

“We want to map out alternative solutions where employees can get both holiday and holiday pay in the first year of work. The investigation will give us answers on how this can be implemented in practice,” State Secretary Maria Schumacher Walberg from the Ministry of Labour and Social Inclusion told the newspaper Aftenposten.

The Holiday Act does not entitle employees to paid holiday in their first year of employment. The ESA, which is the European Free Trade Association’s (EFTA) monitoring body and ensures EEA law is complied with, has considered that the current holiday laws conflict with the content of the EU’s working time directive.

Norway announces first offshore wind areas

Companies wishing to develop offshore wind in Norway can register their interest in the first two projects in Norway.

“Leading Norway through the green shift is one of our most important tasks as a government. In order to develop Norway further, the answer to almost all questions is that we need more power. That is why today is a milestone,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said at a press conference.

The two projects are Sørlige Nordsjø 2, phase 1, and Utsira Nord. The first is 200 kilometres from the Norwegian coast, right down to the sea borders of Denmark and Germany. The wind turbines at Utsira Nord will be completely in the line of sight for the 192 residents of Utsira outside Haugesund.

Two women were sentenced for glueing themselves to The Scream

Two women aged 25 and 34 have been sentenced to pay fines after trying to glue themselves to Edvard Munch’s The Scream last November.

The 25-year-old woman will be required to pay a fine of 16,000 kroner. Meanwhile, the other women will have to pay a fine of 24,500 kroner and court costs of 1,500 kroner.