Is Oslo’s airport express train really facing the axe?

Earlier in March, it was announced that state-owned Vy would be awarded all passenger traffic in eastern Norway from 2028.

Flytoget, the company which runs the express airport service of the same name, submitted a separate proposal to the Norwegian Railways Directorate to allow the firm to operate in the same capacity while also taking on regular commuters and passengers between Asker and Lillestrøm.

The firm saw the adjustment to its current service, which only allows passengers with a ticket for the Flytoget service, as a way of offering more services through the Oslo Tunnel, which is currently operating at close to capacity.

Both the Norwegian Railways Association and Norwegian Locomotives Association, unions for the railway industry, supported the proposal.

However, the Directorate of Railways rejected the offer, saying it did not believe it would improve train services offered in eastern Norway. It argued that the proposal wouldn’t save the state money without raising ticket prices, adding that the service risked overcrowding.

Nicolai Bryde, CEO of Flyotget, reacted strongly to the news and told Aftenposten that he believed the company was being forced out of business.

“Unfortunately, it is the case that if the transport authorities want to shut down Flytoget, they can, of course, do so. What we find disappointing is that no one dares to say that this is what they want,” he told the Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten.

On Friday, the company will meet with the Norwegian Ministry of Transport to discuss the rejected proposal. Previously the Norwegian government proposed merging the two state-owned transport companies.

While Flytoget’s future is unclear, that doesn’t mean an express train between Oslo and the airport will disappear in 2028. On the contrary, the Norwegian Directorate of Railways told Aftenposten that passenger service to the airport will be integrated into train traffic in eastern Norway from 2028.

This essentially means that even if the company running the express service is merged or wound down, there will likely still be an express service to and from Oslo airport when the new licences on train traffic in Norway take effect in 2028.

A potential merger between the two companies also means that the service may continue to run in the same way it is today, just under different management.