Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Norway repatriates two sisters and their children from Syria

Norway said Tuesday it was repatriating from Syria two sisters who went there as teenagers as well as their three children, citing abysmal conditions in the displacement camp where they were housed.

"The living conditions in the camps are extremely bad and dangerous. These Norwegian children have been living for a long time in these camps where no children should have to live", Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said in a statement.

The two sisters of Somali origin clandestinely left Norway for Syria in late 2013, aged 16 and 19, to join a popular uprising against the regime of President Bashar al-Assad, as they would later explain in an e-mail exchange.

Ruter warns of delays

Public transport firm Ruter has warned of delays and disruption in its services in Oslo and Viken due to heavy snowfall overnight.

A yellow danger warning for snow is in place for eastern Norway on Wednesday. Parts of the east will see between five and 15 centimetres of snow.

"We point out that the travel guarantee does not apply in such circumstances," Ruter said in a travel report.

You can get a few overviews of delays and cancellations here.

Government to hold a press conference on wind farms

The government will allow developers to register their interest and intention to invest in offshore wind farms in Norway.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Oil and Energy Minister Terje Aasland will present the areas where wind farms will be built at a press conference at midday.

Equinor has said the investment in wind energy represented a major milestone for Norway.

"This marks the start of large-scale development of offshore wind in Norway. This is a milestone for offshore wind development and for industry in Norway," a spokesperson for Equinor's renewable energy department told Norwegian newswire NTB.

The state says no to the Flytoget rescue plan

Norway's Directorate of Railways has said no to a plan to allow state-owned airport express train service Flytoget to keep operating on Norway's railway lines.

Flytoget presented a plan to allow them to keep operating the Oslo Airport Express Train past 2028 in more or less the same way, but with the addition of allowing passengers to board between Asker and Lillestrøm with regular tickets.

The Directorate of Railways has told the Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten that it has no plans to put the shuttle service out of business and said the plan is to integrate it into other route offers from 2028.