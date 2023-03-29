Public transport provider warns of delays and disruption in Oslo

Advertisement

Due to a yellow warning for snow, Ruter has warned of possible disruptions and delays on all of its services in Oslo and Viken.

“Due to the yellow warning for snow in Oslo and Viken, travellers are advised to allow plenty of time for their journey. Larger operating disturbances may occur with full and partial cancellations. Please note that the travel guarantee does not apply in such circumstances,” Ruter writes on its website.

A yellow weather warning is in place due to between five to 15 centimetres of snow falling in some parts of Eastern Norway between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Snow also contributed to a large number of traffic accidents in eastern Norway between Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Police have attended several accidents.

On the E18 at Holmestrand, a driver slid into the guard rail in the northbound lane. In Lier, a lorry has slid into a car, and the driver has been taken to hospital. Traffic accidents have also occurred at Karihaugen, Bislett and Furset in Oslo.

In the St. Hanshaugen district of Oslo, an electric scooter cyclist was hit by a car and taken to hospital. Three cars and a van were involved in the accident at an intersection.

However, the Norwegian Public Roads Administration advises that the situation on significant roads is clearing up, and driving conditions are improving.