Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Banks raise mortgage interest rates by 0.25 percentage points

DNB was the first bank to raise its mortgage rates this week, after Norway's Central Bank (Norges Bank) raised the key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points last Thursday. Several banks have now followed suit.

"Against the background of Norges Bank's decision to raise the key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points at the interest rate meeting on March 23rd, DNB has decided to increase the interest rate on mortgages and deposits by up to 0.25 percentage points," Ingjerd Blekeli Spiten, head of personal markets at DNB, said in a stock exchange announcement on Monday.

Later in the day, Nordea announced that they, too, were raising interest rates on both mortgages and deposits by 0.25 percentage points.

Sparebank 1 SR-Bank is also raising mortgage interest rates by 0.25 percentage points. The rate on deposits is being increased by up to 0.35 percentage points, according to the newspaper E24.

The new interest rates at DNB will apply from March 31st for new mortgages and from March 28th for new deposits. For existing loans and deposits, the rates will apply from May 11th.

More and more Norwegians believe home prices will grow

According to the Norske Boligbyggelag (NBBL) Housing Market Barometer survey for March, one in two respondents believe in higher housing prices in Norway in the next 12 months.

Only 16 percent believe that prices will fall in the next year. House price expectations have gradually picked up from low levels in November.

The proportion of those who believe house prices will continue to rise next year increased from 45 percent in February to 50 percent in March.

At the same time, the proportion of people who believe in lower house prices in the future fell from 22 percent to 16 percent.

"Many households have probably noticed that the development in house prices in recent months has been stronger than several economic conditions would suggest. This probably helps to raise expectations. More optimistic price expectations can help stimulate activity and demand in the housing market," chief economist at NBBL, Hilde Midsem, said.

Norwegian government to present proposal for controversial salmon tax

The Norwegian government will put forward its proposal for a new tax on aquaculture on Tuesday, the Ministry of Finance confirmed.

Shortly afterwards, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre (AP) and Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum (SP) will hold a press conference to explain the proposal.

After that, the proposal will have to go through a parliamentary hearing. But as the government's support party – the Socialist Left Party (SV) – is in favour of such a tax, the proposal will, in all likelihood, be adopted.

The controversial tax caused an uproar in many fish-farming municipalities along the coast when it was announced at the end of September last year.

Directorate of Water Resources and Energy recommends new hybrid power cables

The Directorate of Water Resources and Energy (NVE) recommends the implementation of hybrid cables connected to abroad when Norway builds more offshore wind facilities – even though electricity prices would be lower if all the electricity were sent to Norway.

"Now, we will study these solutions thoroughly. But as I see it, none of these models completely rule out that we will have increased price contagion from abroad," parliamentary representative Ole André Myhrvold (SP) told the news bureau NTB.

The Norwegian government is preparing to develop phase II on the southern North Sea field - close to Denmark and Germany.

In the first phase, the Centre Party prevailed with its demand that the power from the wind turbines should only go into mainland Norway.

Now, the NVE recommends that phase II be expanded with hybrid cables.