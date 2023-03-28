DISCOVER NORWAY: Eight unmissable events in April 2023

Advertisement

Easter

Easter Sunday is on April 9th this year. The days between Thursday, April 6th and Monday, April 10th, are all public holidays.

This means the majority can expect (and probably already eagerly anticipate) a few days off from work. Additionally, kids will be out of school.

Typical Easter traditions in Norway involve eggs full of pick-and-mix candy, ski trips and cross-country skiing, and Easter Crime. Easter Crime is the Norwegian tradition of getting into reading about gruesome murders and crimes or even watching them on TV.

End of season after-ski

Easter also means some of the hardest partying of the year. Most of the big resorts in Norway will have big events planned for the closing weeks of the season.

The biggest parties will be planned for the long Easter weekend in places like Hemsedal, Trysil and Geilo. At most places, you will probably need to buy tickets in advance, with many venues having some form of live entertainment, be that DJs or live music.

New exhibition at the National Museum

The beginning of April will see the start of a new exhibition at the National Museum in Oslo. The Pioneering Cubism will display the works of Norwegian artist Thorvald Hellesen.

Scathing reviews of his cubism work in 1919 actually drove the artist out of Norway, despite him being dubbed the "next Edvard Munch" at the time.

Hellesen's works will be on display from the end of March until mid-August, meaning you'll have a few good months to take in his works.

Easter on Byfjell

Between April 1st and April 10th, Easter activities for children and families are planned at Fløyen, Bergen. The activities range from an Easter mystery that can be solved between 10am and 6pm, with prizes for those that crack the case.

Saturday and Sunday (April 1st and 2nd) will have free canoeing. Monday and Tuesday will have an arts and crafts workshop. Wednesday will have an Easter carnival. Thursday and Friday will have horseback rides for 50 kroner. Saturday and Sunday will have grilling at Skomakerdiket, and Monday will also have grilling.

Bergen City Marathon

Towards the end of April, the Fjordkraft Bergen City Marathon will be held in the town centre. If you aren't quite up to a full marathon, there are relays, half marathons, five-kilometre runs, and a kids' run. You can register for free here.

The event is on Saturday, April 29th and will feature entertainment in the city centre as part of the event.

Inferno metal festival

Metalheads are in for a treat between Friday, April 6th and Monday, April 9th, as the long weekend will also see the Inferno Metal Festival in Oslo.

There will be around 50 acts performing everything from black metal, death metal, thrash metal, doom metal and more.

Other events include film screenings, tattooing, beer tasting and art exhibitions. You can read more about ticketing here.

Return of the Norwegian football season

If you fancy seeing some live sports, the Norwegian football season returns in April. Compared to other countries in Europe, ticket prices are less eye-wateringly expensive.

Pretty much every big town or city in Norway has a decent-sized club nearby. Therefore it's a case of just going to the nearest club to enjoy a few matches.

Norway has a summer season, meaning that when the Premier League, Bundesliga, et al. draw to a close, the Norwegian League will just be leaving its opening act.

Monday, April 10th, is the date for the first round of the Eliteserien fixtures.

Lorck Schive Art Prize exhibition

Trondheim will begin its Lorck Schive Art Prize collection between April 22nd and September. The prize has received attention for compiling some of the best contemporary art in Norway.

Each of the nominees has been credited with spearheading Norwegian contemporary art with their unique artistry.

The exhibition will be available at the Trondheim Art Museum.