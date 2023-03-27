KEY POINTS: Everything that changes in Norway in April 2023

Advertisement

Tax deadline

The deadline for filing your taxes this year is on April 30th 2023, which falls on a Sunday this year. You must meet this deadline to ensure your tax return is on time.

The date is also the last day you can apply to extend the deadline to submit your taxes. Everyone in Norway should have received their taxes on April 1st.

The tax return notice you'll get from the Norwegian Tax Administration isn't the complete and final version – you need to thoroughly analyse it, change any potential errors, and add any missing information before you submit it.

Regardless of whether you'll get a return or need to pay extra tax, you need to set aside an hour or two to go through everything.

New labour laws take effect

New laws that aim to cut down on the use of staffing and temp agencies in the construction sector take effect on April 1st.

By making it harder for staffing firms in these sectors to operate, the government plans to pen up more permanent positions.

However, two staffing agencies hope to repeal the law and have complained to the EFTA Surveillance Authority (ESA) as they believe the new laws violate EEA rules.

Easter holidays

Easter Sunday is on April 9th this year. The days between Thursday, April 6th and Monday, April 10th, are all public holidays.

Many love to take the full week off and enjoy the long weekend with either a trip to the cabin or abroad. Meanwhile, many also like to spend time with family.

Easter favourites in Norway are skiing and Easter crime when many like watching and reading about grisly murder investigations.

End of the ski season

The end of April should see most ski resorts in Norway shut up shop for the season. However, depending on snow and the weather, many may choose to only remain open at weekends.

It's also likely that local authorities will also stop keeping cross-country tracks so well maintained.

Time to switch out the winter tyres

A week after the 2nd day of Easter, you will be required to switch your winter tyres for regular ones, unless you live in the north of the country.

Those driving in and out of Norway's major cities can expect charges for using studded winter tyres.

Norway's domestic football season returns

As most European leagues draw to a close, Norway's is just about to get started. On Monday, April 10th, the Eliteserien, the top men's division in Norway, will return.

Compared to other countries, tickets to a top-level football match in Norway are actually relatively cheap. The drawback to this is that there are generally lower attendances for all but the biggest games.

New cycle tunnel in Bergen

On April 15th, the 2.9km Fyllingsdalstunnelen will open to the public with running and cycling events. The tunnel cuts through the Løvstakken mountain in Bergen.

The tunnel also links the two residential areas of Fyllingsdalen and Mindemyren. The tunnel connects to existing cycling routes to the city's centre.

Journeys to the city centre on a bike using the tunnel will take around 25 minutes compared to the 40 minutes it currently takes. Meanwhile, those on foot will be able to cross through the tunnel in approximately 30 to 45 minutes.