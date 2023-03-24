Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

SAS reports heavy losses

Between November and February, airline SAS lost some 3.6 billion Swedish kronor and around 900 million kronor in February alone.

The firm's monthly financial reports revealed the losses to American courts. The airline has been granted bankruptcy protection in the USA, with the firm submitting financial reports under the chapter 11 filing.

In January, the airline lost 1.2 billion Swedish kronor, according to the business and financial newspaper Dagens Næringsliv reports.

Meanwhile, the newspaper E24 reports that Apollo Global Management has granted the airline a crisis loan of 7 billion kronor. The loan is to help keep the airline afloat while it restructures its business.

Norwegian parliament adopts government TikTok ban

Norway's parliament has followed in the government's footsteps and banned TikTok and Telegram on work phones.

The ban comes after the government announced ministers and officials would no longer be allowed the apps on phones used for official government purposes.

"The Presidency has today decided that the apps TikTok and Telegram are not allowed to be installed on devices with access to the Storting's systems. The decision is in line with NSM's recommendation. In addition, the administration has made its own assessments," Masud Gharahkhani, president of the Storting, announced.

The ban is effective immediately.

New Education Act to be presented

Education Minister Tonje Brenna will present a new proposal for new education legislation on Friday. The government will, among other things, legislate school pupils' right to participate in all school decisions that concern them.

The government is also proposing to give students the right to finish upper secondary school, no matter how long it takes them to complete their studies. This will also include the right to change the studies they choose to study.

High trust in the Norwegian police

Nearly three out of four in Norway have said they have high or very high trust in Norwegian police, according to the Citizens' Survey for 2022.

"This year's citizen survey shows that trust in the police is still high, but we also see that a proportion state that their trust has decreased during 2022. That is perhaps not so surprising after a demanding year for the Norwegian police," police director Benedicte Bjørnland said.

"Trust is one of the most important pillars of our society, and not something we can take for granted, but must work for every day. Finding one main reason why we see a decline is difficult because the answers are complex," the police director added.