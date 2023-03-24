Norwegian parliament joins the government in TikTok ban

Advertisement

The ban comes after the government announced ministers and officials would no longer be allowed the apps on phones used for official government purposes.

"The Presidency has today decided that the apps TikTok and Telegram are not allowed to be installed on devices with access to the Storting's systems. The decision is in line with NSM's recommendation. In addition, the administration has made its own assessments," Masud Gharahkhani, President of the Storting, announced.

Advertisement

The ban on the two apps is official for MPs, with the President of the Storting advising they be removed as quickly as possible. Employees with access to parliament's systems have also been asked to remove the apps.

Governments in Britain, the United States and the European Commission have banned TikTok on work devices. TikTok acknowledged in November that some employees in China could access European user data and admitted in December that employees had used the data to spy on journalists.

The group has, however, insisted that the Chinese government has no control over or access to its data. Meanwhile, Telegram is being banned over similar fears of espionage from Russia.

Last year, the Norwegian Minister of Justice, Emilie Enger Mehl, found herself in hot water over her use of TikTok and having it installed on a work phone. She said she had used the app to try and reach a younger audience.