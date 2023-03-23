Advertisement

Delays contribute to a decline in passenger happiness on Norwegian trains

Frazer Norwell - [email protected] • 23 Mar, 2023 Updated Thu 23 Mar 2023 10:40 CEST
image alt text
Customers in Norway are less happy with train services. Pictured is a Vy train service in Asker. Photo by Jeremi Joseph on Unsplash

Issues with punctuality and a need for clearer information were identified as issues for travellers on Norwegian trains, the latest figures for customer satisfaction from the Norwegian Railway Directorate show.

Passenger satisfaction on Norwegian trains has fallen between the end of last year and the opening months of 2023, a survey from the Norwegian Railway Directorate shows. 

Punctuality and customer information were highlighted as issues affecting passengers' happiness with train services in Norway. 

"The results reflect the challenges with punctuality in recent months and emphasize the need for a more stable train service, especially in Eastern Norway," Knut Sletta from the Norwegian Railway Directorate said of the figures. 

In recent months services in eastern Norway especially have been prone to issues with delays and cancellations, in addition to teething problems with the new Folloban line. 

On a scale of one to 100, customer satisfaction was ranked at 76, a drop of three percentage points compared to the last quarter of 2022. One area where customers were happy was when it came to the service onboard and the cleanliness of trains. 

Out of all the companies operating on Norway's railways, only SJ Norge, which runs the trains between Oslo and Trondheim and Trondheim and Bodø, saw an improvement in customer satisfaction. 

