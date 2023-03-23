Delays contribute to a decline in passenger happiness on Norwegian trains

Advertisement

Passenger satisfaction on Norwegian trains has fallen between the end of last year and the opening months of 2023, a survey from the Norwegian Railway Directorate shows.

Punctuality and customer information were highlighted as issues affecting passengers' happiness with train services in Norway.

"The results reflect the challenges with punctuality in recent months and emphasize the need for a more stable train service, especially in Eastern Norway," Knut Sletta from the Norwegian Railway Directorate said of the figures.

In recent months services in eastern Norway especially have been prone to issues with delays and cancellations, in addition to teething problems with the new Folloban line.

On a scale of one to 100, customer satisfaction was ranked at 76, a drop of three percentage points compared to the last quarter of 2022. One area where customers were happy was when it came to the service onboard and the cleanliness of trains.

Out of all the companies operating on Norway's railways, only SJ Norge, which runs the trains between Oslo and Trondheim and Trondheim and Bodø, saw an improvement in customer satisfaction.

