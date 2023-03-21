Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Durek Verret apologises for republishing King Harald parody video

The controversial fiancé of Princess Märtha Louise, Durek Verret, has apologised for a parody video he republished on Instagram which appears to poke fun at his future father-in-law King Harald of Norway.

"I am really sorry for how it may have appeared to people. I'm messy. Sorry. I know the deal. I just forgot myself," he told the Norwegian newspaper VG.

The self-styled shaman released the video following the release of a new after-ski song. While the video's content itself was not overly controversial, it breaks an agreement that Verret and Märtha Louise have with the palace to not use the Royal House in connection with promoting their commercial activity.

"And I posted it without thinking, 'wait, this is against my agreement, and people may think that I am using this to promote the song' and 'wait, this is with the king and is not allowed'," he said.

He added that the video was removed as soon as he became aware it breached the agreement.

Norway to increase contribution to war crimes investigation

Norwegian Minister of Justice Emilie Enger Mehl has said that Norway would send more investigators to uncover and verify claims of Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

"The government will send more people to the international investigation in The Hague or on the ground in Ukraine. Kripos and the ICC will assess how Norway's contribution can best be used," she told the Norwegian newswire NTB.

The increased contribution will be financed via the Norwegian aid package for Ukraine, the Nansen Programme.

Scooter injuries down

The number of people injured while using electric scooters in the Norwegian capital is down by 64 percent from 2021 to the end of 2022.

In 2021, 1,878 people were injured on electric scooters in Oslo. In 2022, the number decreased to 673, according to figures from Oslo's accident and emergency department.

The Norwegian Public Roads Administration said that the reduction was a sign that new safety measures and laws for scooters were having an effect.

Defence analysis and foreign policy report to be published

The Norwegian Armed Forces Research Institute (FFI) will present its defence analysis for 2023. The analysis aims to get a better grasp of the strategic development of the Armed Forces.

Separately, Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt will present her annual foreign policy report to Norway's parliament on Tuesday.