Norwegian army says delivery of tanks to Ukraine complete

Advertisement

"The eight Leo (Leopard) 2s are all in Ukraine," Stine Barclay Gaasland, spokeswoman for the Norwegian Armed Forces, told AFP in an email.

The Scandinavian country announced in February that it would give eight of its ageing Leopard 2A4s to Ukraine. Norway intends to replace the tanks with the more modern Leopard 2A7s, and has recently ordered 54.

Advertisement

"For Ukraine, the donation of tanks will be decisive to their ability to conduct offensive operations and retake the lands occupied by Russia," lieutenant colonel Lars Jensen, head of Norway's Armoured Battalion, was quoted saying in a statement.

In addition to the tanks, Norway has pledged to provide Kyiv with up to four support vehicles, ammunition and spare parts.

Ukrainian crews are currently being trained to operate the Leopard tanks in Poland under the auspices of the European Union, the Norwegian Armed Forces

said.

Several other countries, including Poland, Germany, Sweden, Spain, Finland and Canada have also delivered or promised Leopard tanks to Ukraine.