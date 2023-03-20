Is Norway headed towards a house building crisis?

Advertisement

Norway's construction industry is going through a rough patch. According to the interest organisation Boligproduktorenes Forening, sales of new homes fell by 31 percent, and the number of new housing construction projects fell by 48 percent in February compared to the same month of 2022

The adverse development was registered throughout the country. It affected all housing types, according to Lars Jacob Hiim, the head of Boligproduktorenes Forening.

Hiim believes the soaring interest rates are the key reason for the drop in sales and new projects. He fears the decline will lead to many jobs in the industry being lost, either through downsizing or redundancies.

"New interest rate hikes will further negatively affect new housing construction," Hiim pointed out in a press release.

Advertisement

A housebuilding crisis just around the corner?

As the aforementioned developments have persisted over the last three months, some industry analysts have started talking about a potential crisis on the horizon.

Henning Lauridsen, the head of the Real Estate Norway (Eiendom Norway) organisation, told The Local that such a crisis is not upon us – yet.

"I would say that there's a crisis coming… The population in Norway is growing at the fastest rate since 2012, at the same time as the number of new housing construction projects is down, and the number of sales is also down…

"We're not there yet, but in one year, we will probably be there… We expect a big mismatch between the demand levels and the supply of new homes constructed from 2024-2025," Lauridsen said.

Can the situation improve?

Both Hiim and Lauridsen believe authorities have a role to play in solving the issue at hand.

The Boligproduktorenes Forening director thinks Norwegian municipalities need to ensure faster and more predictable case processing concerning zoning plans and permits.

Advertisement

Lauridsen agrees that the authorities' contribution could be the deciding factor – especially in the context of addressing the aftereffects of the disruption of global supply chains triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, which also resulted in the price of some materials soaring in Norway.

"First of all, authorities need to help bring the cost of construction materials down, as the material prices are very high. I'm talking about the price of steel, concrete, wood…

"Secondly, the authorities can also help reduce the time it takes for zoning plans and building permits. It takes a very long time to have that in place in, for example, Oslo, and it's more complicated than it needs to be.

"As we see the prices going up, a contribution from the authorities would be very important," Lauridsen told The Local in a call.