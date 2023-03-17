Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Snow causes travel chaos

Heavy snow, which started on Thursday and will continue into today, has caused significant issues for travellers in southern and western Norway.

The E18 out of Oslo is partially closed after a car flipped onto its roof. Four vehicles were also involved in an accident in Hønefoss, and a bus and a car collided in Grorud in the capital.

Furthermore, the Bergensbanen is closed between Hallingskeid and Myrdal due to avalanches. Weather warnings are in place for avalanches, wind and snow across western and southern Norway.

National highway 7 over Hardangervidda, national highway 13 Vikafjell, county highway 50 Aurland-Hol, county highway 51 Garli - Bygdin i Vang/Øystre Slidre and county highway 53 Tyin-Årdal are all closed.

On Thursday, the Norwegian Public Roads Administration asked motorists to consider staying at home and working from there where possible.

New trams for Oslo delayed

Only 21 new trams out of 87 ordered have arrived in Oslo, with significant doubts about when the remaining 66 will be delivered.

The reason for the delays is that the Spanish supplier of the trams, CAF, is having issues sourcing parts, Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten reports.

However, CAF still maintains that all 87 trams will be delivered by the end of 2024.

Afghan women are not granted asylum in Norway on the basis of gender

Norway will not give Afghan women asylum based on gender, Norwegian Minister of Justice Emilie Engher Mehl has confirmed to the Norwegian Christian publication Vårt Land.

Afghanistan is currently the most oppressive country towards women following the Taliban takeover in 2021, according to the UN.

“I do not see it as appropriate to give protection to women from Afghanistan on a general basis now,” she said.

Meanwhile, neighbours Denmark and Sweden grant asylum on the basis of gender to women.

Norwegian police: 14 arrested in organised crime crackdown

Police say that 14 arrests have been made as part of a major crackdown on organised crime in Norway. The arrests were made by Norway’s serious crime unit, Kripos.

“Kripos has arrested and charged six people with serious drug offences. These are people we believe have central positions in criminal networks that import large quantities of drugs into Norway,” Nora Pedersen, the police attorney for Kripos, said.

All those arrested are charged with serious drug offences.

“The actions are the result of a targeted investment over time by the Norwegian police against the masterminds of Norwegian criminal networks,” Kristin Kvinge, head of Kripos, said.