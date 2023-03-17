Heavy snow causes travel chaos in southern Norway

Advertisement

Heavy snow will continue throughout Norway on Friday after plenty of precipitation through Thursday evening.

The snow has caused significant issues for travellers in southern and western Norway, with the police and the Norwegian Public Roads Administration advising drivers to consider if a journey is necessary and work from home if they can.

At 7am this morning, traffic on the E18 into Oslo was disrupted after a car was flipped onto its roof. This led to partial closures, single-file driving and queues stretching kilometres. Additionally, shortly after 9:30am, the E16 between Skui and Rustan was closed due to traffic being blocked toward Hønefoss.

Meanwhile, two drivers were taken to the hospital for check-ups after an accident In Bjørntvedtvegen in Skien. And in Oslo, at around 7am, a car and a bus in Grorud collided.

Train traffic has also been affected. The Bergen line between Hallingskeid and Myrdal is closed due to snow avalanches. Additionally, signalling issues at Drammen station caused delays and changes to services from the station.

Furthermore, the majority of the mountain passes in Norway were closed due to bad weather or were operating with convoy driving in place.

Varsom.no has sent out a red danger warning for avalanches and an orange danger warning for snow in several places. In addition, a yellow danger warning has been issued for gusts of wind in Rogaland and Hordaland.

For an overview of closed roads and mountain passes, you can click here to check the Norwegian Public Roads Administration site.