Western and southern Norway to be hit by harsh winter conditions

The National Roads Administration is asking people in Agder and Telemark to avoid driving due to demanding road conditions.

The Meteorological Institute warns that the severe weather will first reach Agder, and then Vestfold og Telemark closer to the evening.

Large amounts of snow will make road conditions challenging, and motorists should expect delays and queues.

"We encourage road users in Agder to get home early this afternoon and avoid driving their cars in the evening," Rudi Malmo of the Norwegian Road Administration warned in a press release.

Consider home office on Friday

The coming snowfall will lead to difficult driving conditions this afternoon and this evening. Tonight, Vestfold og Telemark will also be hit by the bad weather.

"Don't take the car, stay home tonight, and work from home tomorrow, if you can," Malmo added.

The Road Administration has all available crews out in the field clearing the roads, and drivers are asked to show consideration for the ploughing crews.

The winter weather, with strong winds and large amounts of snow, will intensify from Thursday afternoon and will continue throughout the evening and into Friday.

Road users should prepare for some roads to be closed at short notice.

Significant avalanche risk

In Rogaland and the inner areas of Vestland county, a combination of wind, sleet, and snow will also lead to challenging driving conditions.

There, mountain passes and road sections prone to avalanches could also be closed.

A little further up the coast, in Sunnmøre, strong winds will be the biggest challenge. Combined with snow, the wind can cause difficult driving conditions.

Varsom.no warns that there is a high level of avalanche danger in Heiane, Hardanger, Voss, Indre Fjordane, and Sunnmøre for most of Thursday and Friday.