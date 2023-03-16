Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Strike to affect public transport in Oslo

On Thursday afternoon, a complete stop in transport is expected on several of Ruter's lines, as the employees will go on a fifteen-minute political strike.

The Oslo Sporveier Arbeiderforening trade union will strike between 3:30pm and 3:45 pm to protest high electricity prices.

"Sporveien is badly affected by high electricity costs. This has an impact on our workplaces and can have significant consequences for public transport. Today's regulation of electricity prices hits private individuals' finances hard and creates uncertainty in the business world," the trade union stated.

The drivers on the following tram, subway, and bus lines in Oslo will take part in the strike: 20, 21, 23, 24, 28, 34, 37, 54, 70, 74, 76, 71A, 71B, 72C, 75A, 75B, 75C, 78A and 78B.

They will drive to the nearest stop and stand there until the strike ends.

"Delays must be expected, also on other bus lines," Ruter noted.

Armed Forces considering liquor ban

The Norwegian Armed Forces are working on an action plan to put forward measures against bullying and harassment. Stopping the serving of alcohol in the messes is one of the measures being considered.

Trade union representative Torbjørn Bongo in the Norwegian Officers' Union (Norges offisers- og spesialistforbund) and trade union representative Johan Hovde in Parat forsvar are sceptical of a ban, the newspaper Aftenposten reports.

"It is more fruitful to thoroughly discuss how we behave at parties in our spare time. And not just in the barracks…," Bongo noted, while Hovde pointed out that the officers' messes are subject to municipal liquor control.

"What we fear is a drinking culture in rooms (developing) where we have no control," he warned.

Man dies in snowmobile accident in Svalbard

An American citizen lost his life in a snowmobile accident about two kilometres west of Kapp Laila southwest of Longyearbyen on Wednesday.

The deceased was part of an organised tour group. The authorities will investigate the accident.

"We do not have any more information about the incident beyond this as of now," police attorney Magnus Rindal Fredriksen said.

Police find 53 kilograms of hashish at a pizza restaurant in Bergen

Two men have been charged after the police found 53 kilograms of hashish at a pizza restaurant in Bergen at the end of November last year.

Both men were arrested when the police raided the address, the newspaper Bergens Tidende writes.

One of the two arrested men pleaded guilty, while the other pleaded not guilty.

Attorney Jørgen Riple represents the man who has pleaded guilty.

"He has pleaded guilty to possession. We want the case processed as a confession case," Riple told the newspaper.