The key Norwegian vocab you need to understand your tax return

People working in Norway usually get their tax return notices (Norwegian: skattemelding) between March 14th and April 1st.

Although the process is usually quite straightforward (you can find our guide on the key things you should do after getting your tax return notice here), the technical vocabulary can initially seem a bit frightening.

No need to worry – in this article, we'll help you get a better grasp of all the key terms you're likely to encounter while going through the pre-filled form and making sure that all the information in it is up to date.

Getting a tax refund (få tilbake på skatten) or paying additional tax (å betale restskatt)?

One of the first things that most people check when they get their tax return notice (Norwegian: skattemelding) is whether they will get a tax refund (Norwegian: få tilbake på skatten) or if they will have to pay additional taxes (Norwegian: å betale restskatt).

A key item that you should also look for is the item related to your earnings (Norwegian: inntekten) in the previous year, as a lot of people have their earnings change at several points in time in a year, and the Tax Administration (Norwegian: Skatteetaten) doesn't always have access to all the figures.

It's your responsibility (Norwegian: ansvar) as a taxpayer (Norwegian: skattebetaler) in Norway to ensure that the information in the tax return is correct.

Double-checking the deductions (fradrag)

A lot of taxpayers also prioritise checking whether they can add any tax deductions (Norwegian: fradrag) to their tax returns.

As the rules related to travel deductions (Norwegian: reisefradrag) in Norway have changed this year, pay special attention to whether you can claim travel expenses (Norwegian: reiseutgifter) in your tax return.

Additionally, make sure to check whether you've included everything you can for parental deductions (Norwegian: foreldrefradrag) if you have children.

Submitting the tax return within the set deadline (fristen for innlevering)

The deadline for submitting your tax return (Norwegian: fristen for innlevering) is April 30th, so you'll need to finalise your form by then.

If, however, you fall into the category of taxpayers who need to pay additional tax for 2022, remember to do so by May 31st.

If you don't pay the tax by the deadline, you'll have to pay interest on the taxes (Norwegian: betale renter på skatten) owed to the Norwegian state.