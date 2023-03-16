The best websites to look for jobs in Norway

Advertisement

One of the most important aspects of life in Norway is your job and career. Some moving to Norway will be required to have a job offer on the table before they can apply for residence.

Those with different residency situations will be able to have a bit more flexibility and won't need a contract offer to be granted a permit to live and work in Norway.

Alternatively, you may have been in your job for a few years and are now wondering where the best places are to help you search for your next career step. Below we've included Norway's best places to look for a job and some options that will help you broaden your search if you are stuck looking at the same websites.

The Local Jobs

The Local actually has its own jobs site. You can use it to filter for jobs by career type and by which of Norway's major cities you are searching for employment in. Whether you think your future lies in software, sales or social media. Most of the job descriptions are also offered in English.

Arbeidsplassen

Norway's Labour and Welfare Administration (NAV) has its own job portal, Arbeidsplassen, that you probably will have heard of. Like some of the obvious picks for this list, it's obvious because it's one of the best places to search and home to more opportunities than other sites.

You will probably have to use the site via google translate, but that doesn't mean that English-speaking opportunities and job descriptions offered in English aren't plentiful.

Additionally, the tools to filter jobs by area, public or private sector, full or part-time employment and profession are robust, allowing you to hone down your search for the opportunities best suited to you.

There isn't a specific way to filter for only English-speaking jobs, but if you enter terms like "English", "English-speaking", and "speak English", you will tend to find roles aimed at English speakers.

These jobs are mainly aimed at tradespeople, construction workers, international school teachers and tourism and hospitality workers.

Another perk to the Arbeidsplassen site is that you can use the speedy application feature once you create a job profile.

Finn.no

Norway's largest ad listing site is also home to many vacancies. Again, you will likely be required to use a translation tool. However, this site has a number of key advantages over other sites offered in Norwegian though.

For starters, you can filter by jobs where the primary working language is English. This is beneficial for those who have yet to quite get to grips with the language. Although, the English working language section also includes plenty of opportunities that require Norwegian language skills.

You can also filter by seniority, so you can search strictly for management, leadership and executive roles if you want to use your years of industry experience effectively.

A final perk for those who like flexibility is the fact that you can also search for openings that allow you to work from home or a mix of working from the office and from home.

Webcruiter

You will need strong Norwegian language skills for the majority of jobs listed here as there are in the Norwegian public sector. Some of the jobs are also in professions which require you to have your previous experience verified too.

The downside to this is that it means quite a few of the jobs listed are out of the reach of the typical foreign resident.

LinkedIn

Depending on your industry, you may already be active on LinkedIn. LinkedIn itself is incredibly popular in Norway among private-sector workers.

Therefore, having an active profile can aid you in your job hunt. LinkedIn is also home to plenty of job listings in Norway.

You can also search companies you'd be interested in working at and see whether they have any openings available.

Temp agencies and recruitment agencies

For those whose residence isn't reliant on holding a position isn't dependent on possessing essential qualifications relevant to the job you will be taking, then a temp agency can help you hit the ground running and start earning cash quickly.

There are a number of firms in Norway that either recruit on behalf of employers or help find you an opening which matches your skills. Some of these firms include Manpower, Adecco and Kelly Services Norway. These firms are also valuable to those who need a specific job to meet residence requirements.