TELL US: What's it like working for a Norwegian company?

When it comes to prestige, Norwegian companies are often lauded as great places to work at. They tend to offer their employees competitive salaries, great benefits packages, and a good work-life balance.

Furthermore, Norwegian companies have a reputation for offering considerable opportunities for professional development.

However, one must avoid falling into the trap of over-idealising any workplace or job market.

The Norwegian Labor Inspection Authority found violations in over 70 percent of the inspections carried out last year. In more than every fourth inspection, five or more violations were found.

The violations ranged from breaches of provisions of the Working Environment Act to breaches of the general legislation and other standard regulations.

With that in mind, if you're employed by a Norwegian company, we'd like to get your honest take on what it's like to work there.