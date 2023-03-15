Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Boat owners in Oslo threaten legal action over housing plans

The Boating Association has said it will consider suing Oslo Municipality over plans to build housing on an area on Skøyen currently used for boat storage.

Some 1,500 boats are currently using the storage area. In addition, some 199 boats are docked at a nearby lake. If plans for the housing press on, the boat owners will be evicted.

“A disaster for the boating environment in the capital. The fjord city is losing its proximity and contact with the sea,” Stig Hvide Smith of the Royal Norwegian Boating Association said.

Advertisement

According to the boating association, there is a ten-year wait for a space at certain docks around the capital.

Increase in sexually transmitted diseases

Norway’s public health institution, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH), says it has seen a sharp increase in the spread of chlamydia and gonorrhoea.

The number of those contracting HIV and syphilis also increased in 2022. The spread of sexually transmitted diseases is much higher among young people.

The spread of sexually transmitted diseases in Norway is at the level of the peak year of 2019.

Two-thirds of museums in Norway are struggling with energy bills

As a result of energy costs, several museums are considering closing fully or partially until the high season returns.

“The electricity costs eat up the budget,” Liv Heyerdahl, director of the Kon-Tiki museum, told Norwegian newspaper Klassekampen.

Due to the conditions that artworks and exhibits need to be kept, it can be challenging for museums to find ways to save money on energy.

Negative reception to the return anonymous tax list searches

Norway’s tax lists will be opened up again, and those searching for residents’ tax returns will be able to do so anonymously.

This is after a Storting majority opted to reintroduce anonymous tax list searches and new rules to make foreign ownership more transparent.

The Norwegian Taxpayers’ Association believes open tax lists are a bad thing.

“Information about income and assets is, in our view, private information. This is information that everyone is forced to provide to the authorities for the specific purpose of paying the correct tax. We have little sense that such information, which is given for this specific purpose and which many perceive as private, is published openly,” Karine Ugland Virik of the Norwegian Taxpayer’s Association said.