World's longest purpose-built cycle tunnel to open in Bergen

On April 15th, the 2.9km Fyllingsdalstunnelen will open to the public with running and cycling events. The tunnel cuts through the Løvstakken mountain in Bergen.

The tunnel also links the two residential areas of Fyllingsdalen and Mindemyren. The tunnel connects to existing cycling routes to the city's centre.

Journeys to the city centre on a bike using the tunnel will take around 25 minutes compared to the 40 minutes it currently takes. Meanwhile, those on foot will be able to cross through the tunnel in approximately 30 to 45 minutes.

Funding for the tunnel has come from the municipality's state-supported environmental plan to get more people in Bergen to choose cycling and walking over driving to reduce traffic and pollution in the city.

Once it is formally opened, it will be open between 5:30am to 11:30pm every day. It features dynamic lighting, rest stops, security cameras and emergency phones every 250 metres. In addition, it doubles up as an escape route for the new light rail line that it runs parallel to.

"Basically, it is an escape tunnel for the tram. But then there were wise minds who said that it is possible to cycle through this tunnel as well," project manager Arild Tveit told news site Euronews.

Only the Snoqualmie Tunnel near Seattle, America, is longer, when it comes to tunnels for cyclists. However, it was not purpose-built as it is a former railway tunnel.