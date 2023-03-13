Today in Norway: A roundup of the news in Norway on Monday

Norwegian affected by the German strike

Passengers flying with Norwegian from Hamburg or Berlin on Monday will be affected by a general strike among security personnel at German airports.

On Monday, a strike will take place among security personnel at airports in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, and Bremen.

Norwegian's air traffic is affected by the strike, the airline told the newspaper Børsen.

"Departures from Hamburg and Berlin will be affected tomorrow. This means, in practice, that we will be able to fly passengers down there, but since security control personnel are on strike, we will not be able to fly passengers back," Norwegian press officer Anna-Lena Nordling told the publication on Sunday.

She added that one flight from Hamburg to Oslo and several flights from Berlin to Oslo, Trondheim, and Copenhagen were affected.

The company has contacted affected passengers and offered to rebook their tickets.

Heavy snowfall expected in southern Norway on Monday

On Monday morning, large amounts of snow are expected in southern Norway. The Road Traffic Centre is asking road users to prepare for the bad weather.

"The ploughing crews are ready and will work continuously throughout the night," Thale Eikeset at the Road Traffic Centre told the news bureau NTB on Sunday.

"Expect delays," she added.

Heavy snowfall is expected to last throughout the day.

Norwegians not fond of using cash, new survey shows

Norwegians prefer to avoid paying with cash in physical stores. Only one in ten Norwegians prefers to pay with cash, according to a new survey published by Klarna.

The survey looked, among other things, at financial habits among consumers in 17 different countries in the 4th quarter of last year. Among other things, it emerged that only 11 percent of Norwegians preferred to pay with cash in a physical store.

Most prefer cash in Germany (42 percent) and Austria (41 percent). Although a clear majority of Norwegians prefer to pay by card, the number of those who prefer to pay with their mobile phone has increased a lot from the 4th quarter of 2021 to the same period in 2022.

As many as one in four (24 percent) answered that they prefer to use their mobile phone when paying in physical stores.

Last year, the average value of cash in circulation was 39.4 billion kroner, according to Norway's Central Bank (Norges Bank). That is 27 million kroner more than in 2021, and the first time in several years that the value of cash in circulation in Norway has not decreased.

Several people charged with attempted murder after stabbing incident on Oslo subway

The police have charged four people with attempted murder and one with complicity in attempted murder after a person was stabbed on the subway on the way to Tøyen in Oslo, the newspaper VG reported during the weekend.

Tøyen subway station has reopened after being closed since the incident, Sporveien announced.

The police reported the incident at 8:39 pm on Saturday. The operations leader at the scene, Brian Skotnes, told the press that all the arrested persons are relatively young men over or under 20 years of age.

"It is a bit early to say, but my understanding is that all are known to the police from before," Skotnes said at the time.