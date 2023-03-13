Loganair to launch Oslo to Newcastle flights

Advertisement

Loganair will continue expanding its routes between the UK and Norway, with a service between Newcastle and Oslo launching on March 27th.

The flights to Newcastle to Oslo join services from the city in the northeast of England to the cities of Stavanger and Bergen on Norway’s west coast, which took off in 2022. Also, in 2022, Loganair relaunched its Oslo to Aberdeen route after pausing it during the pandemic.

The flights between Newcastle and Oslo will be direct. However, there will be a stop in Aberdeen where passengers can disembark or join the flight to Oslo Gardermoen.

Passengers won’t be required to leave the flight to continue onto Oslo. Due to the stop, the total flight time is three hours and twenty minutes.

Flights between Newcastle and Oslo start from £120 for an economy ticket. The economy ticket includes 15 kilograms of hold luggage and 6 kilograms of hand luggage. Tickets are already available.

After flights between the two cities launch on March 27th, there will be one flight each day, excluding Sunday, from each airport.

Flights from Newcastle take off at 6:55am Monday-Thursday, at 10:55am on Fridays and then 1:20pm on Sundays. Meanwhile, planes from Oslo depart at 11:30am Monday-Thursday, 2:50p on Fridays and 5:55pm on Sundays.