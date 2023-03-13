How much do Norwegian motorists pay in tolls each year?

Advertisement

The issue of road tolls (bompenger in Norwegian) is a mainstay of the national debate in Norway. It became such a polarising topic that, several elections were highly influenced by bompenger.

So, why are road tolls such a big deal in the country?

Despite Norway's well-developed public transport network in most major cities, Norwegians remain very reliant on their cars – especially if they live outside the major urban hubs.

Due to Norway's distinct geography and widespread distribution of its population across regions, a lot of people need to rely on cars to traverse notable distances in their day-to-day life. Therefore, the expenses associated with driving are a sensitive issue.

Furthermore, the expense of building roads is usually financed locally through tolls rather than central government funding, which makes the issue very important when local elections come around.

In which counties should you expect to pay the most tolls?

According to the 2022 figures published by the toll company Fremtind Service (Norway's largest Autopass issuer), there are significant regional differences in toll payments in the country.

At the county level, drivers in Oslo and Rogaland paid the most in tolls last year.

Drivers in Oslo paid an average of 6,161 kroner in 2022 - compared to the national average of 3,967 kroner. In Rogaland, motorists paid an average of 4,984 kroner.

"Eight of the ten municipalities with the highest toll payments are in the countries of Rogaland and Vestland," commercial director at Fremtind Service, Svein Skovly, said in a press release.

"The Strand Municipality is at the top of the list in Rogaland, where the average toll payment was 9,088 kroner," he added.

According to the overview, drivers in Møre og Romsdal paid the least in tolls.

In 2022, the average Norwegian motorist paid almost 4,000 kroner in road tolls.

Toll payments per county in 2022:

Oslo: 6,161 kroner Rogaland: 4,984 kroner Trøndelag: 3,844 kroner Vestland: 3,779 kroner Troms og Finnmark: 3,573 kroner Viken: 3,525 kroner Nordland: 3,453 kroner Innlandet: 3,236 kroner Vestfold og Telemark: 3,056 kroner Agder: 3,041 kroner Møre og Romsdal: 2,939 kroner

Significant differences among different Norwegian cities

There are also notable differences between the country's fifteen largest cities.

Oslo and Stavanger/Sandnes are at the top of the road toll list for 2022, with 6,161 and 5,808 kroner, respectively.

"Tromsø is at the bottom of the list, but that will certainly change in 2023, as Tromsø started collecting tolls on January 5th this year. Until last summer, Tromsø motorists also had to pay an additional fuel tax, which is naturally not included in our figures," Skovly explains.

"Ålesund will also probably move up the list next year since toll collection there started on August 22nd, 2022," he added.

Toll payments per city in 2022: