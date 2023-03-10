Norwegian tax authority warns against fraud attempts

Between March 14th and the end of the month, the Norwegian Tax Administration will send tax notices to Norway's residents. However, authorities fear that fraudsters will use the notices going out as an opportunity for a wave of scams targeted at Norwegian taxpayers.

"There is an increasing amount of attempted fraud in Norway and globally, but fortunately, the general population's awareness, scepticism and knowledge have improved. Nevertheless, the fraudsters also change their tactics, and many are still tricked into clicking on links," Ranga Fossen, security director at the Norwegian Tax Administration, said in a press release.

The tax authority said that fraud attempts where targets were asked to follow a link in a text or email and give away sensitive information, otherwise known as phishing, were the most common. It added that the tax administration did not send out messages with links to follow.

"We do not send unsolicited links in email or SMS, and do not request bank or credit card information in these channels. Don't be fooled. This is a scam," Fossen said.

The authority encourages all users to check for messages in the digital tax portal skatteetaten.no or use the alternative altinn.no, the service government agencies use to correspond with residents in Norway.

