Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

March, the month of tax return notices

From Tuesday, March 14th, the first tax return notices will be sent out to Norwegians all over the country, and by the end of the month, everyone should have received their tax return.

"We encourage all taxpayers to check and correct their tax return when they get it. That's where you can benefit: you can add deductions that were not filled in beforehand," Rolf Lothe from the Taxpayers' Association told the news bureau NTB.

The deadline for submitting the tax return is April 30th. Last year, as many as 500,000 taxpayers had not opened their tax returns until two days before the submission deadline.

"With digitalisation and pre-filled tax returns, it is perhaps not so surprising that many people do not open their tax returns, but it is far from wise. The tax return is not fully completed; it is only partially completed. All taxpayers have a responsibility to ensure that all the figures are correct," Lothe added.

Majority of healthcare workers in Norway have experienced violence at work

More than half of employees in the Norwegian healthcare system have experienced violence at work, according to a survey carried out among Fagforbundet trade union members.

In the survey, 51 percent of Fagforbundet members who work in the healthcare system answered that they had experienced physical violence at work or in connection with work, Norwegian Broadcasting (NRK) reports.

More than 4,500 members responded to the survey.

Health Minister Ingvild Kjerkol believes the figures are serious. She believes experience shows that the most effective measures include professional competence development.

Kjerkol noted that "we must learn how such situations can be avoided" and "how such situations should be handled when they arise."

One in five believes that Women's Day is unnecessary

One million Norwegians, some 19 percent, believe that Women's Day is unnecessary, according to a survey carried out by Respons Analyze in connection with Women's Day on March 8th.

"I am not surprised and experience these responses every year," social commentator Sofie Frøysaa told the newspaper Nettavisen.

"I think it comes from the fact that many people do not know what feminism means," Frøysaa explained.

Prime Minister Støre comments on Fosen wind farm case

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre completely disagrees with those who believe that dismantling the disputed wind turbines is the only solution to the Fosen wind farm conflict.

"What we have to discuss are mitigating measures. We are in close dialogue about that now. I have heard and seen a long list of measures," he said Thursday.

"But the first mitigating measure that we now show in practice is that we are listening to the experiences of reindeer herders," Støre noted.

The Prime Minister came to Finnmark on Wednesday. On Thursday, he will meet Sami reindeer herders, the Sami Parliament, and Sami Parliament President Silje Karine Muotka.

The meeting has been planned for months, but the Fosen demonstrations last week have made the dispute between Sami interests and commercial interests a hot point of debate in Norway.