Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

PM says balancing Sami rights against economic is important

Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Støre has said it is important to find the right balance between the rights of indigenous Sami and new business activities in their traditional heartlands.

"This is a big question that will be at the centre of all my conversations and meetings in Finnmark. We have to find the right balance between preserving important, traditional industries - and finding space for new business activities," he told the Norwegian newswire NTB.

On Wednesday, he will meet the president of the Sami Parliament, Silje Karine Muotka, and reindeer herders outside Karasjok in Finnmark, north Norway.

The meeting comes following protests around a wind farm in Fosen that the Supreme Court in Norway deemed illegal in 2021 as it infringed on the human rights of Sami Reindeer herders.

"The most important message is an open, trusting and binding dialogue both with the Sámi Parliament president, the Sámi Parliament and the reindeer herders in Karasjok. We must secure the Sami's rights and strengthen the Sami's culture and language," he added.

A decision on the wind farm is yet to be made more than 500 days after the ruling, something which has angered the Sami.

International Women's Day

To mark International Women's Day, there will be several events throughout Norway. One of the most prominent will be a march from Youngstorget in Oslo from 6pm.

In addition, Queen Sonja will host a reception for pioneering women at the royal place at 1pm. The event will honour women who have taken the lead in Norwegian society across politics, business, defence, the media, sport and culture.

Personal issues contribute to 15 percent of sick leave

Some 15 percent of those who have been away from work in the past six months have been absent due to personal concerns, according to a working life survey carried out by HR Norway and Kantar.

"The most common diagnoses of illness are diffuse musculoskeletal disorders and milder psychological disorders. We believe much of this can be traced back to concerns. Worries make us sick and lead to sickness absence. It is especially matters related to personal finances that strain us the most," Harald Sørgaard-Djupvik, a psychologist at Kantar, said.

This amounts to five million working days in Norway lost due to personal worries in Norway each year. Those under 30, the lowest earners and employees without higher education were the most likely to worry constantly.