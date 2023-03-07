Quiz: Would you pass the Norwegian social studies test?

The social studies test is a required part of the application for permanent residence or Norwegian citizenship.

The test itself lasts up to 60 minutes and has to be taken in Norwegian if you're applying for citizenship. However, you'll be free to choose either the Bokmål or the Nynorsk form of the Norwegian language.

Depending on when you were granted a residence permit, and when you came to Norway, you may be subject to the right and duty, or just the duty, to take 50 hours or 75 hours of instruction in social studies.

When it comes to the test related to the 50-hour program in social studies, expect to find 38 questions. Each question will offer three options, only one of which will be correct. You will have to get at least 29 correct answers to pass the test.

On the other hand, the test for the 75-hour program in social studies also has 38 questions, and most of them will be multiple choice, but there will also be different questions.

Four questions will not count towards your end result. You will need to have at least 26 correct answers to pass the 75-hour program test.

The Local's mock quiz

While there are 38 questions in the real test, we've compiled 17 questions for you to try answering – based on the official examples provided by the Norwegian Directorate for Higher Education and Skills.

The real social studies test covers a broader range of topics than those covered here, so please don't take our quiz as any certain measure of your ability to pass the real test and prepare diligently for the real thing.

<section> <h2> <h2>QUIZ: Would you pass the Norwegian citizenship test?</h2> </h2> </section> <section> <h2> <h2>Norway is a democracy. What does that entail?</h2> </h2> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>How often do general elections take place in Norway?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>What percentage of working adults in Norway work in the public sector?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>A little more than 20,000 marriages take place in Norway each year. How many married couples divorce each year?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>Roughly speaking, what percentage of adults in Norway have higher education?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>When do children in Norway typically start first grade at school?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>How much do parents in Norway pay for the vaccination program for children?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>Who finances university and college education in Norway?<br /> </h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>Why should women take pregnancy checkups?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>How often does the Norwegian government meet with the king?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>What should parents and schools collaborate on?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>Who is entitled to a GP in Norway?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>Hasan is 14 years old. He goes to the dentist once a year. How much does he pay for regular dental treatment?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>Mari wants to join a political party. Her parents disagree with her decision. How old does Mari have to be to decide to join by herself?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>How long do parents in Norway have a duty to support their children?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>Do both parties in a marriage have to agree on divorcing to be divorced?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>Settlement in Norway changed in the latter half of the 19th century. What happened?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h2></h2> </section> <section> <h3></h3> </section>

