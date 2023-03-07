Quiz: Would you pass the Norwegian social studies test?
Looking to apply for Norwegian citizenship? Then will likely need to pass the social studies test. Can you pass our quiz version?
The social studies test is a required part of the application for permanent residence or Norwegian citizenship.
The test itself lasts up to 60 minutes and has to be taken in Norwegian if you're applying for citizenship. However, you'll be free to choose either the Bokmål or the Nynorsk form of the Norwegian language.
Depending on when you were granted a residence permit, and when you came to Norway, you may be subject to the right and duty, or just the duty, to take 50 hours or 75 hours of instruction in social studies.
When it comes to the test related to the 50-hour program in social studies, expect to find 38 questions. Each question will offer three options, only one of which will be correct. You will have to get at least 29 correct answers to pass the test.
On the other hand, the test for the 75-hour program in social studies also has 38 questions, and most of them will be multiple choice, but there will also be different questions.
Four questions will not count towards your end result. You will need to have at least 26 correct answers to pass the 75-hour program test.
The Local's mock quiz
While there are 38 questions in the real test, we've compiled 17 questions for you to try answering – based on the official examples provided by the Norwegian Directorate for Higher Education and Skills.
The real social studies test covers a broader range of topics than those covered here, so please don't take our quiz as any certain measure of your ability to pass the real test and prepare diligently for the real thing.
Quiz Maker - powered by Riddle
