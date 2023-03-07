Have your say: Do you plan on staying in Norway long-term?

The abundant nature, high wages, a decent work-life balance, and a great place to raise a family are just some of the reasons people either move to Norway in the first place or decide to commit to the long term.

However, that doesn’t mean the country is perfect, or life in Norway suits everyone. Also, it can be quite easy for the situation to change, and your expectations for how long you wish to live in the country will be altered.

Whatever your plans and how solid they are, we want to hear from you about how long you are planning on living in Norway and why and whether your plans have changed recently.