Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

New electricity price spike expected on Monday

Lower temperatures are expected to contribute to higher electricity prices on Monday. According to Europower, so far in 2023, March 6th will be the most expensive day of the year in terms of electricity in the north of Norway.

Electricity prices will be highest in southeast, west, and southwest Norway. Between 8 and 9am, the electricity price there will amount to 2.32 kroner per kilowatt hour (kWh).

In central and northern Norway, the price will be 2.016 kroner per kWh at its highest, according to figures from the electricity exchange Nord Pool.

On Saturday, the maximum and minimum prices in the country were 1.82 kroner per kWh and 26.3 øre per kWh, respectively. On the same day last year, they amounted to 1.91 kroner per kWh and 13.2 øre per kWh.

Majority of Norwegians against introduction of third gender

Some 53 percent of the Norwegian population believes Norway should not introduce a third legal gender, while 34 percent support such a notion, according to a new survey from Opinion.

The Norwegian government is currently assessing the case. It will consider putting forward legislation to introduce a third legal gender in the spring.

"A small majority of the population believes that a third legal gender should not be introduced; this applies especially to men. Women are more divided on this question," senior adviser Nora Clausen at Opinion stated.

Major military exercise starts in the north

The most extensive military exercise of the year in Norway starts on Monday. Some 20,000 Norwegian and allied soldiers will practice defending the country.

"Together, we will increase our ability to operate in our sometimes demanding arctic climate. That knowledge can only be acquired by being here in real winter conditions. It contributes to security for Norway and security for the population," Lieutenant General Yngve Odlo said, according to the news bureau NTB.

He is the head of the Norwegian Joint Headquarters (FOH) and will lead the large-scale exercise, which has been named "Joint Viking".

The exercise takes place between March 6th and 16th.

Sharp increase in water and sewage fees in several large Norwegian municipalities

Several municipalities in Norway have sharply increased the fees for water and sewage. The fees have increased more than the general price increase in the economy.

General secretary of the Huseierne homeowners' association, Morten Andreas Meyer, told Norwegian Broadcasting (NRK) that several municipalities had postponed the necessary maintenance of water pipes and investments in sewage treatment plants for far too long.

The organisation has collected figures from 14 of the most populous municipalities in Norway. Most have increased their prices much more than the general inflation in society.

Sarpsborg, Skien, and Porsgrunn have the highest percentage increase in the overview. There, the fees increased by 44 percent, 34 percent, and 33 percent, respectively.

Norway's PM comments on next year's budget

On Sunday, the Norwegian government met to plan next year's state budget. According to Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, the war in Ukraine will have visible effects on Norway's finances.

"It is quite obvious that we have to hold back in a number of areas in relation to our ambitions. The costs of items related to Ukraine are almost on a par with our overall election promises, which we, then, have to set aside a bit," Støre told NTB.

On Sunday, he met the press together with Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum. The Prime Minister noted that the consequences of the Ukraine war will affect Norway's 2024 state budget both directly and indirectly.