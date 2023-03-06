Radar issues disrupt flights from southern Norway

At around 10am on Monday morning, the radar systems that control the airspace over southern Norway encountered issues. All outbound flights from Oslo Gardermoen and Stavanger Airport Sola were temporarily halted.

At around 10:40am, Stavanger Airport Sola said parts of its radar system were operational again. However, the airport would only be able to run at 50 percent capacity until 2pm. Bergen Airport Felsland also announced that air traffic was operating at reduced capacity.

"An error has been found in the radar systems that control the airspace of southern Norway, with the consequence that traffic is currently operated with reduced capacity at affected airports. Passengers are asked to comply with information they receive from their airline," Avinor wrote on its website at around 10:40am.

Still, disruptions are expected throughout the day at the airports affected by the radar issue.

"The error has been found. As a result, we are now operating with reduced capacity at the affected airports until we are sure the system is fully up and running," Avinor press officer Ylva Celius Trulsen told Norwegian newspaper VG.

Passengers for flights out of Norway can get an overview of delays and disruptions here. You will need to change the preset from Oslo to your airport of choice.

Inbound flights were being diverted to airports with operational radar systems, Øystein Løwer, another press officer for Avinor, told VG after systems initially went down.

"Incoming flights are diverted. We don't know how long it will last. Full troubleshooting is taking place, and we will publish information on an ongoing basis on our websites," he said.

The problems at the affected airports have been caused by the NATCOM NATC system used being affected by issues. Planes in the air are being controlled via a backup system.