Norway's only coal power plant to switch to diesel

"It is not very sexy to switch to diesel, but it is, after all, a halving of CO2 emissions," Hans Normann, the manager of Norway's only coal-fired power plant, told the news bureau NTB.

In 2023, the power plant in Longyearbyen will switch to diesel-based operations as an intermediate solution.

"(We're doing it) so that we can prepare for the renewable (energy) world up here as well. Plus, the coal-fired power plant is 40 years old and worn out and has high maintenance costs. This is an excellent opportunity to take the next step," Normann said.

Today's power supply is closely linked to coal mining on Svalbard, which is scheduled to end in 2025.

Large loads of coal are driven to the plant from mine 7, which is then burned and converted into energy. The power plant uses 30 percent of all the coal produced in the mine.

Transition plans

The power plant's manager says that the transition to new fuel sources must be planned carefully.

Security of supply is especially important for the isolated Svalbard community.

"If the energy supply stops, the city freezes within a few hours in winter. Then we simply have to get off the island. That shouldn't happen, and it won't happen," he stated.

In addition to electricity, the power plant supplies district heating to all the homes in central Longyearbyen.

"First, we'll switch to a diesel solution, which we expect to last for 7–10 years. Then we'll have that period of time to decide on renewables in the future," Normann added.